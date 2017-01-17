Ticks Carrying Lyme Disease Confirmed in Eastern National Parks
Planning a hiking trip in an eastern U.S. national park? Better pack tick repellent -- a new study found these parks are home to ticks that carry Lyme disease. Blacklegged ticks -- also known as deer ticks -- carrying Lyme disease were found in nine national parks: Acadia National Park in Maine; Catoctin Mountain Park and Monocacy National Battlefield in Maryland; Fire Island National Seashore in Long Island, N.Y.; Gettysburg National Military Park in Pennsylvania; Rock Creek Park in Washington, D.C., and Manassas National Battlefield Park, Prince William Forest Park and Shenandoah National Park in Virginia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.
Add your comments below
Lyme Disease Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lyme in mosquitoes (Jul '07)
|Dec 22
|NewHere
|9
|Wearable sensors can tell when you are getting ...
|Dec '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Treat your Fungal/Yeast/Candida to get rid of t...
|Nov '16
|Bob
|1
|Coeliac disease.......anyone with Lymes got it?
|Oct '16
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Could this be lyme?
|Oct '16
|embemma
|1
|Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11)
|Sep '16
|divalee
|170
|Halton Hills mayor Bonette: Thanking volunteers... (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|house taxes up 2
|8
Find what you want!
Search Lyme Disease Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC