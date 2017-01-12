Tick alert

Thursday Jan 12

This winter's cool and wet conditions are ideal for disease-carrying ticks. The Butte County Mosquito and Vector Control District recently reported increased populations of the western black-legged tick on trails in Bidwell Park and the Lake Oroville Recreation Area.

