There has never been a more powerful ...

There has never been a more powerful biological tool

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Isegoria

White-footed mice are the principal reservoir of Lyme disease, which they pass, through ticks, to humans - which presents an ecological solution : There is currently no approved Lyme vaccine for humans, but there is one for dogs, which also works on mice. Esvelt and his team would begin by vaccinating their mice and sequencing the DNA of the most protective antibodies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Isegoria.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lyme Disease Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lyme in mosquitoes (Jul '07) Dec 22 NewHere 9
News Wearable sensors can tell when you are getting ... Dec '16 Stephany McDowell 1
Treat your Fungal/Yeast/Candida to get rid of t... Nov '16 Bob 1
Coeliac disease.......anyone with Lymes got it? Oct '16 True Christian wi... 1
Could this be lyme? Oct '16 embemma 1
Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11) Sep '16 divalee 170
News Halton Hills mayor Bonette: Thanking volunteers... (Jul '16) Aug '16 house taxes up 2 6
See all Lyme Disease Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lyme Disease Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,054 • Total comments across all topics: 278,118,566

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC