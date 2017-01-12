Testing Wearable Sensors as 'Check En...

Testing Wearable Sensors as 'Check Engine' Light for Health

A next step for smart watches and fitness trackers? Wearable gadgets gave a Stanford University professor an early warning that he was getting sick before he ever felt any symptoms of Lyme disease. Geneticist Michael Snyder never had Lyme's characteristic bulls-eye rash.

