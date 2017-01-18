Researchers prove that smartwatches know you're sick even before you do
Smartwatches are normally touted for their ability to track our activity, count steps, and log our heart rate during a morning run, but the devices have a hidden ability that isn't advertised: tracking illness. That might sound crazy, but a Stanford professor and his team just proved it with an extremely thorough two-year study where volunteers equipped with a variety of wearables demonstrated telltale signs of illness via biometric readings well in advance of becoming noticeably ill.
Lyme Disease Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lyme in mosquitoes (Jul '07)
|Dec 22
|NewHere
|9
|Wearable sensors can tell when you are getting ...
|Dec '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Treat your Fungal/Yeast/Candida to get rid of t...
|Nov '16
|Bob
|1
|Coeliac disease.......anyone with Lymes got it?
|Oct '16
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Could this be lyme?
|Oct '16
|embemma
|1
|Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11)
|Sep '16
|divalee
|170
|Halton Hills mayor Bonette: Thanking volunteers... (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|house taxes up 2
|6
