Researchers prove that smartwatches know you're sick even before you do

Smartwatches are normally touted for their ability to track our activity, count steps, and log our heart rate during a morning run, but the devices have a hidden ability that isn't advertised: tracking illness. That might sound crazy, but a Stanford professor and his team just proved it with an extremely thorough two-year study where volunteers equipped with a variety of wearables demonstrated telltale signs of illness via biometric readings well in advance of becoming noticeably ill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boy Genius.