Pennsylvania leads nation in Lyme disease cases once again Updated at

Pennsylvania leads nation in Lyme disease cases once again

Pennsylvania will once again lead the nation this year in Lyme disease cases, according to preliminary data released Thursday by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.  In 2016, there have been 12,092 reported cases of the tick-borne disease in the state through Dec. 24. That's triple the amount of the runner-up, New York, which had 4,002 cases, followed by New Jersey with 3,850. Generally, Lyme disease contracted in Pennsylvania is caused by the deer tick, also known as blacklegged tick, or Ixodes scapularis.

