Pennsylvania leads nation in Lyme disease cases once again Updated at
Pennsylvania will once again lead the nation this year in Lyme disease cases, according to preliminary data released Thursday by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention. In 2016, there have been 12,092 reported cases of the tick-borne disease in the state through Dec. 24. That's triple the amount of the runner-up, New York, which had 4,002 cases, followed by New Jersey with 3,850. Generally, Lyme disease contracted in Pennsylvania is caused by the deer tick, also known as blacklegged tick, or Ixodes scapularis.
Lyme Disease Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lyme in mosquitoes (Jul '07)
|Dec 22
|NewHere
|9
|Wearable sensors can tell when you are getting ...
|Dec 13
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Treat your Fungal/Yeast/Candida to get rid of t...
|Nov '16
|Bob
|1
|Coeliac disease.......anyone with Lymes got it?
|Oct '16
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Could this be lyme?
|Oct '16
|embemma
|1
|Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11)
|Sep '16
|divalee
|170
|Halton Hills mayor Bonette: Thanking volunteers...
|Aug '16
|house taxes up 2
|8
