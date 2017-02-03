NikkiJo Tyrrell's life has been 'on h...

NikkiJo Tyrrell's life has been 'on hold' since she got Lyme disease

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 27 Read more: Stuff.co.nz

NikkiJo Tyrrell is one of several New Zealanders whose life is affected by Lyme disease, an infection passed on through the bite of an infected tick that can have debilitating effects. Samantha Gee reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lyme Disease Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Synergy Protocol (May '14) Jan 29 Bob 428
Could this be lyme? Jan 23 deb 2
Lyme in mosquitoes (Jul '07) Dec '16 NewHere 9
News Wearable sensors can tell when you are getting ... Dec '16 Stephany McDowell 1
Treat your Fungal/Yeast/Candida to get rid of t... Nov '16 Bob 1
Coeliac disease.......anyone with Lymes got it? Oct '16 True Christian wi... 1
Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11) Sep '16 divalee 170
See all Lyme Disease Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lyme Disease Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,276 • Total comments across all topics: 278,542,413

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC