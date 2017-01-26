MIT scientist wants to use GMO mice to fight Lyme Updated at
Ticks and the diseases they carry are more than a public health question to Kevin Esvelt. Lyme Disease, the most common vector-borne disease in North America, is in his eyes, nothing less than a destroyer of an iconic part of the shared American memory of childhood, one that he wants his two small children to remember someday, a simple, barefoot romp through the high grass and woods of summertime.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Inquirer & Mirror.
Add your comments below
Lyme Disease Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Could this be lyme?
|Jan 23
|deb
|2
|Lyme in mosquitoes (Jul '07)
|Dec '16
|NewHere
|9
|Wearable sensors can tell when you are getting ...
|Dec '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Treat your Fungal/Yeast/Candida to get rid of t...
|Nov '16
|Bob
|1
|Coeliac disease.......anyone with Lymes got it?
|Oct '16
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11)
|Sep '16
|divalee
|170
|Halton Hills mayor Bonette: Thanking volunteers... (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|house taxes up 2
|6
Find what you want!
Search Lyme Disease Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC