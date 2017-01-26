MIT scientist wants to use GMO mice to fight Lyme Updated at

Ticks and the diseases they carry are more than a public health question to Kevin Esvelt. Lyme Disease, the most common vector-borne disease in North America, is in his eyes, nothing less than a destroyer of an iconic part of the shared American memory of childhood, one that he wants his two small children to remember someday, a simple, barefoot romp through the high grass and woods of summertime.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Inquirer & Mirror.