MIT scientist to discuss new approach to combatting tick-borne disease Wednesday

Scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, led by Kevin Esvelt, are aiming to reduce the incidence of Lyme disease and other tick-borne infections on Nantucket through a novel, community-driven approach. Esvelt will discuss his proposal, community safeguards, a timeline and technical progress, at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18 in the 4 Fairgrounds Road Public Safety Building Community Room.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Inquirer & Mirror.