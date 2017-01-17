Kirsty Keep's mum posts Facebook video of daughter in pain from potential lyme disease

A desperate mum has shared a second heartbreaking video of her daughter writhing in agony in a final bid to get someone to take the young woman's pain away. Kirsty Keep suffers with chronic pain, fitting, fatigue and vomiting due to an undiagnosed illness, which her family believe is lyme disease, contracted through a tick bite when she was 12. The 24-year-old was in and out of hospital with no solution in sight until a huge national campaign last year raised more than 60,000 for treatment in America, which provided her with respite for the first time in years.

