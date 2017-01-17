Kirsty Keep's mum posts Facebook vide...

Kirsty Keep's mum posts Facebook video of daughter in pain from potential lyme disease

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 17 Read more: Kent Online

A desperate mum has shared a second heartbreaking video of her daughter writhing in agony in a final bid to get someone to take the young woman's pain away. Kirsty Keep suffers with chronic pain, fitting, fatigue and vomiting due to an undiagnosed illness, which her family believe is lyme disease, contracted through a tick bite when she was 12. The 24-year-old was in and out of hospital with no solution in sight until a huge national campaign last year raised more than 60,000 for treatment in America, which provided her with respite for the first time in years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kent Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lyme Disease Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lyme in mosquitoes (Jul '07) Dec 22 NewHere 9
News Wearable sensors can tell when you are getting ... Dec '16 Stephany McDowell 1
Treat your Fungal/Yeast/Candida to get rid of t... Nov '16 Bob 1
Coeliac disease.......anyone with Lymes got it? Oct '16 True Christian wi... 1
Could this be lyme? Oct '16 embemma 1
Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11) Sep '16 divalee 170
News Halton Hills mayor Bonette: Thanking volunteers... (Jul '16) Aug '16 house taxes up 2 6
See all Lyme Disease Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lyme Disease Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,369 • Total comments across all topics: 278,081,126

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC