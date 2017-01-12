It's the Heat and the Humidity, New S...

It's the Heat and the Humidity, New Study Finds: Why Lyme Disease...

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 14 Read more: Science Blog

When it's hot and not too muggy, Lyme disease-bearing ticks hide out where people don't tread. Scientists say that's why the illness is rare in the South, and may eventually fade out along the Mason-Dixon line.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Science Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lyme Disease Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lyme in mosquitoes (Jul '07) Dec 22 NewHere 9
News Wearable sensors can tell when you are getting ... Dec '16 Stephany McDowell 1
Treat your Fungal/Yeast/Candida to get rid of t... Nov '16 Bob 1
Coeliac disease.......anyone with Lymes got it? Oct '16 True Christian wi... 1
Could this be lyme? Oct '16 embemma 1
Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11) Sep '16 divalee 170
News Halton Hills mayor Bonette: Thanking volunteers... (Jul '16) Aug '16 house taxes up 2 8
See all Lyme Disease Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lyme Disease Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,324 • Total comments across all topics: 277,971,992

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC