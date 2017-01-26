CDC Awards $10 Million for Insect-Borne Disease Center

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has awarded $10 million to a consortium of Midwestern universities to establish a new research and training program to stem the spread of disease carried by vectors like ticks and mosquitoes. The Upper Midwestern Center of Excellence in Vector Borne Diseases, which will be led by University of Wisconsin-Madison medical entomologists Lyric Bartholomay and Susan Paskewitz, is aimed at elevating the understanding of vector borne diseases and improving public health response to diseases like Zika, West Nile and Lyme disease.

