CDC Awards $10 Million for Insect-Borne Disease Center
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has awarded $10 million to a consortium of Midwestern universities to establish a new research and training program to stem the spread of disease carried by vectors like ticks and mosquitoes. The Upper Midwestern Center of Excellence in Vector Borne Diseases, which will be led by University of Wisconsin-Madison medical entomologists Lyric Bartholomay and Susan Paskewitz, is aimed at elevating the understanding of vector borne diseases and improving public health response to diseases like Zika, West Nile and Lyme disease.
Lyme Disease Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Could this be lyme?
|Jan 23
|deb
|2
|Lyme in mosquitoes (Jul '07)
|Dec '16
|NewHere
|9
|Wearable sensors can tell when you are getting ...
|Dec '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Treat your Fungal/Yeast/Candida to get rid of t...
|Nov '16
|Bob
|1
|Coeliac disease.......anyone with Lymes got it?
|Oct '16
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11)
|Sep '16
|divalee
|170
|Halton Hills mayor Bonette: Thanking volunteers... (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|house taxes up 2
|6
