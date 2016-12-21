Wearable sensors can tell when you ar...

Wearable sensors can tell when you are getting sick, study shows

There are 1 comment on the PhysOrg Weblog story from Monday Dec 12, titled Wearable sensors can tell when you are getting sick, study shows.

Wearable sensors that monitor heart rate, activity, skin temperature and other variables can reveal a lot about what is going on inside a person, including the onset of infection, inflammation and even insulin resistance, according to a study by researchers at the Stanford University School of Medicine. An important component of the ongoing study is to establish a range of normal, or baseline, values for each person in the study.

Stephany McDowell

Yes those sensors are called pulse rate monitors, blood glucose kits, thermometers, and blood pressure monitors. Its called vital signs.
