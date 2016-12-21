This Heartbreaking Video Shows Lyme Disease At Its Worst
Rachel Battersby was on the adventure of a lifetime in 2010 when she began suffering from mysterious flu-like symptoms. At the time, the Queensland, Australia native was studying abroad in Sweden, and wasn't sure whether to attribute her symptoms to her first longterm experience with winter weather or to something more serious.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Self.com.
Add your comments below
Lyme Disease Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lyme in mosquitoes (Jul '07)
|Thu
|NewHere
|9
|Wearable sensors can tell when you are getting ...
|Dec 13
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Treat your Fungal/Yeast/Candida to get rid of t...
|Nov '16
|Bob
|1
|Coeliac disease.......anyone with Lymes got it?
|Oct '16
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Could this be lyme?
|Oct '16
|embemma
|1
|Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11)
|Sep '16
|divalee
|170
|Halton Hills mayor Bonette: Thanking volunteers...
|Aug '16
|house taxes up 2
|8
Find what you want!
Search Lyme Disease Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC