Senator: US creates national strategy to combat Lyme disease

The Lyme and Tick-Borne Disease Prevention, Education, and Research Act backed by the Rhode Island Democrat as well as Democratic U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Republican U.S. Sen. Kelly Ayotte of New Hampshire will expand federal research efforts to increase surveillance, enhance prevention efforts, and help improve tests to diagnose and treat Lyme disease. Reed says Rhode Island has a higher incidence of Lyme disease than the national average.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.