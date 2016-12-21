Rigging Charge Exposes Fish Tale Behind High Antibiotic Prices
High-deductible health plans mean they have to dip into their own pockets to pay for generic antibiotics such as doxycycline, a "gold standard'' for Lyme disease, said Vanderlinde, an internist at Concord Hospital Medical Group in New Hampshire. Doxycycline used to cost about 10 cents for a 100-milligram capsule.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Lyme Disease Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lyme in mosquitoes (Jul '07)
|Thu
|NewHere
|9
|Wearable sensors can tell when you are getting ...
|Dec 13
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Treat your Fungal/Yeast/Candida to get rid of t...
|Nov '16
|Bob
|1
|Coeliac disease.......anyone with Lymes got it?
|Oct '16
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Could this be lyme?
|Oct '16
|embemma
|1
|Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11)
|Sep '16
|divalee
|170
|Halton Hills mayor Bonette: Thanking volunteers...
|Aug '16
|house taxes up 2
|8
Find what you want!
Search Lyme Disease Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC