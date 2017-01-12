PA again leads country in reported Ly...

PA again leads country in reported Lyme disease cases by far

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 30 Read more: New Jersey Herald

Pennsylvania again leads the nation in reported cases of Lyme disease according to tracking conducted by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports preliminary data released by the CDC on Thursday shows there have been 12,092 cases of the tick-borne disease reported in Pennsylvania this year through Dec. 24. That figure is triple the amount of New York, which registered the country's second-highest total with 4,002 infections in 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lyme Disease Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lyme in mosquitoes (Jul '07) Dec 22 NewHere 9
News Wearable sensors can tell when you are getting ... Dec '16 Stephany McDowell 1
Treat your Fungal/Yeast/Candida to get rid of t... Nov '16 Bob 1
Coeliac disease.......anyone with Lymes got it? Oct '16 True Christian wi... 1
Could this be lyme? Oct '16 embemma 1
Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11) Sep '16 divalee 170
News Halton Hills mayor Bonette: Thanking volunteers... (Jul '16) Aug '16 house taxes up 2 8
See all Lyme Disease Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lyme Disease Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,792 • Total comments across all topics: 277,898,436

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC