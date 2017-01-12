PA again leads country in reported Lyme disease cases by far
Pennsylvania again leads the nation in reported cases of Lyme disease according to tracking conducted by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports preliminary data released by the CDC on Thursday shows there have been 12,092 cases of the tick-borne disease reported in Pennsylvania this year through Dec. 24. That figure is triple the amount of New York, which registered the country's second-highest total with 4,002 infections in 2016.
