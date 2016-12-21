New push to fight Lyme disease plagui...

New push to fight Lyme disease plaguing NJ

WKXW-FM Trenton

There's good news for New Jerseyans suffering with Lyme disease, and those who may be exposed to it in the future. Congress has passed the 21st Century Cures Act, which calls for the establishment of a Lyme disease working group comprising 14 federal officials, patient advocates and doctors specializing in treating Lyme.

