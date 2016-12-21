Journal Junction for December 9

To Hedgesville wanting to know where all the growth is: Look east! President Barack Obama has signed into existence more than 1,000 new rules and regulations nearly every month for two years. These rules and regs are products of unbridled bureaucracy that are not accountable to Congress and restrict energy production - meaning coal and gas - and flat-lined the economy which inhibits people spending on tourism such as National Parks and the racetrack at Charles Town.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.