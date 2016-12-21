How data from Lyme disease tracking can influence care
Data from a major study of Lyme disease, which infects 380,000 Americans annually, demonstrate the benefits of early diagnosis but also the failure of physicians to correctly diagnose the disease. Transmitted by the bite of ticks, particularly infected black-legged ticks, individuals may not even know they have been bitten, which can delay diagnosis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Health Data Management.
Add your comments below
Lyme Disease Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lyme in mosquitoes (Jul '07)
|Dec 22
|NewHere
|9
|Wearable sensors can tell when you are getting ...
|Dec 13
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Treat your Fungal/Yeast/Candida to get rid of t...
|Nov '16
|Bob
|1
|Coeliac disease.......anyone with Lymes got it?
|Oct '16
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Could this be lyme?
|Oct '16
|embemma
|1
|Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11)
|Sep '16
|divalee
|170
|Halton Hills mayor Bonette: Thanking volunteers...
|Aug '16
|house taxes up 2
|8
Find what you want!
Search Lyme Disease Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC