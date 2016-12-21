Environment report card highlights th...

Environment report card highlights threat from 'mega-rains'

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 12 Read more: Westport News

In this Aug. 11, 2016 file photo, Chad Koosman, of Willmar, Minn., wades through flood water behind one of his apartment properties. As global temperatures warm, Minnesotans need to prepare for increases in catastrophic "mega-rains" and a greater spread of tick-borne illnesses such as Lyme disease, according to a draft environmental report card for the state.The report card comes from the Environmental Quality Board, a coordinating body for state government agencies on environmental issues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lyme Disease Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lyme in mosquitoes (Jul '07) Thu NewHere 9
News Wearable sensors can tell when you are getting ... Dec 13 Stephany McDowell 1
Treat your Fungal/Yeast/Candida to get rid of t... Nov '16 Bob 1
Coeliac disease.......anyone with Lymes got it? Oct '16 True Christian wi... 1
Could this be lyme? Oct '16 embemma 1
Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11) Sep '16 divalee 170
News Halton Hills mayor Bonette: Thanking volunteers... Aug '16 house taxes up 2 8
See all Lyme Disease Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lyme Disease Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,740 • Total comments across all topics: 277,312,817

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC