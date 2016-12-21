Environment report card highlights threat from 'mega-rains'
In this Aug. 11, 2016 file photo, Chad Koosman, of Willmar, Minn., wades through flood water behind one of his apartment properties. As global temperatures warm, Minnesotans need to prepare for increases in catastrophic "mega-rains" and a greater spread of tick-borne illnesses such as Lyme disease, according to a draft environmental report card for the state.The report card comes from the Environmental Quality Board, a coordinating body for state government agencies on environmental issues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Lyme Disease Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lyme in mosquitoes (Jul '07)
|Thu
|NewHere
|9
|Wearable sensors can tell when you are getting ...
|Dec 13
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Treat your Fungal/Yeast/Candida to get rid of t...
|Nov '16
|Bob
|1
|Coeliac disease.......anyone with Lymes got it?
|Oct '16
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Could this be lyme?
|Oct '16
|embemma
|1
|Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11)
|Sep '16
|divalee
|170
|Halton Hills mayor Bonette: Thanking volunteers...
|Aug '16
|house taxes up 2
|8
Find what you want!
Search Lyme Disease Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC