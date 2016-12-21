Environment report card highlights threat from 'mega-rains'

In this Aug. 11, 2016 file photo, Chad Koosman, of Willmar, Minn., wades through flood water behind one of his apartment properties. As global temperatures warm, Minnesotans need to prepare for increases in catastrophic "mega-rains" and a greater spread of tick-borne illnesses such as Lyme disease, according to a draft environmental report card for the state.The report card comes from the Environmental Quality Board, a coordinating body for state government agencies on environmental issues.

