Blumenthal pushes fight vs. Lyme disease in Danbury visit
U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal visited the Hat City on a three-city tour Wednesday to stand with those advocating for new measures to fight Lyme disease. Blumenthal helped write legislation that was incorporated into the 21st Century Cures Act, which was signed into law last week.
