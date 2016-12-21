Bill offers more hope for those with Lyme disease

U.S. Sen. Charles E. Schumer has announced that the Senate's recently passed 21st Century Cures Act will prioritize the research, vaccine development and treatment strategies to help stamp out tick-borne diseases, including Lyme disease. Schumer has long pushed for federal funding for the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of Lyme, which sees an increase in cases across New York state nearly every season.

