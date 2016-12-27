Avril Lavigne to release new album in 2017
Pop punk Avril Lavigne is bouncing back from her battle with Lyme disease with plans to release her first album since 2013. The Complicated hitmaker was sidelined by the tick-borne illness in the autumn of 2014, but it took doctors months to diagnose her with the bacterial infection, which can cause general weakness, joint pain, rashes, and flu-like symptoms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The London Free Press.
Add your comments below
Lyme Disease Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lyme in mosquitoes (Jul '07)
|Dec 22
|NewHere
|9
|Wearable sensors can tell when you are getting ...
|Dec 13
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Treat your Fungal/Yeast/Candida to get rid of t...
|Nov '16
|Bob
|1
|Coeliac disease.......anyone with Lymes got it?
|Oct '16
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Could this be lyme?
|Oct '16
|embemma
|1
|Vitamin D Intolerance (Jan '11)
|Sep '16
|divalee
|170
|Halton Hills mayor Bonette: Thanking volunteers... (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|house taxes up 2
|8
Find what you want!
Search Lyme Disease Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC