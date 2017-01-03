Avril Lavigne plans album comeback fo...

Avril Lavigne plans album comeback for 2017

Tuesday Dec 27 Read more: Music-News.com

Pop punk Avril Lavigne is bouncing back from her battle with Lyme disease with plans to release her first album since 2013. The Complicated hitmaker was sidelined by the tick-borne illness in the autumn of 2014, but it took doctors months to diagnose her with the bacterial infection, which can cause general weakness, joint pain, rashes, and flu-like symptoms.

