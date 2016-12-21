Antibiotic gel prevents borreliosis r...

Antibiotic gel prevents borreliosis resulting from tick bites

Tuesday Dec 20

An antibiotic gel based on azithromycin, an antibiotic with antibacterial properties, helps to prevent the onset of Lyme borreliosis following a tick bite. That is the finding of a multi-centre international study, in which MedUni Vienna's Department of Clinical Pharmacology played an important part.

Chicago, IL

