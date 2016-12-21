A new Lyme disease vaccine will soon be tested on Americans and Europeans
A French biotech company just took a crucial step toward preventing vexing new cases of Lyme disease, an epidemic that's spreading across the United States and Europe. Valneva, which has been developing a preventative vaccine for the disease, announced on Friday that the Food and Drug Administration gave it permission to start clinical trials of the treatment on people.
