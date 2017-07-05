Trump's Surgeon General Pick Built Re...

Trump's Surgeon General Pick Built Reputation Fighting HIV And Opioids In Indiana

There are 2 comments on the National Public Radio story from 19 hrs ago, titled Trump's Surgeon General Pick Built Reputation Fighting HIV And Opioids In Indiana. In it, National Public Radio reports that:

Several weeks before President Trump nominated Indiana's state health commissioner Jerome Adams to be the next U.S. Surgeon General, Adams toured the Salvation Army Harbor Light detox center in Indianapolis, Ind., the only treatment facility in the state for people without insurance. His supporters say the visit is an example of how he's prioritized the opioid epidemic during his tenure as Indiana's top health official.

Linda Bledsoe

Indianapolis, IN

#1 17 hrs ago
These cabinet positions still haven't been filled? My god
Where is the Leadership

Greenfield, IN

#2 12 hrs ago
Linda Bledsoe wrote:
These cabinet positions still haven't been filled? My god
Tornado and Hurricane Season is upon us, FEMA and NOAA still have no leaders appointed.

It's not because the House and Senate are blocked on approving someone. It's because Trump and his administration have not nominated anyone to these positions.

A Japanese Cargo Ship rammed one of our brand-new Navy destroyers, and Trump has yet to appoint a Secretary of the Navy, or an Ambassador to Japan. Likewise, Trump and Cabinet have not even bothered to nominate anyone yet.

Trump wanted a 90-day Muslim travel ban in order to halt immigration until "extreme vetting" could be implemented. The ban was overturned, but guess what, it's been six months and Trump has done NOTHING on "extreme vetting" and the the leaders of the Counter Terrorism agency or the TSA have yet to be nominated as well.
