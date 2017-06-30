These people read out heartbreaking messages sent to HIV-positive men on Grindr a " watch
And that's what the Real Conversations of Grindr campaign is aiming to challenge, as their new video sees real people reading real conversations between HIV-positive and HIV-negative people on Grindr. While the conversations start off light-hearted with some typical Grindr sex talk, the mood quickly swings once the app users begin to discover that the one they're talking to is living with HIV.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gay Times.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|2 hr
|Candylady
|2,292
|Trump's Surgeon General Pick Built Reputation F...
|3 hr
|Where is the Lead...
|2
|romancie
|22 hr
|cowboys81
|1
|why is it so hard to find muslims with hiv/aids? (Dec '12)
|Mon
|tawba nasouh
|203
|Do u need meds?? I have isentress and truvada
|Jun 25
|seabreezebaby
|3
|hiv/aids chat room (May '13)
|Jun 23
|Man
|28
|HIV positive man looking for heterosexual posit... (Jul '15)
|Jun 22
|Paula
|18
