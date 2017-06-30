These people read out heartbreaking m...

These people read out heartbreaking messages sent to HIV-positive men on Grindr a " watch

Read more: Gay Times

And that's what the Real Conversations of Grindr campaign is aiming to challenge, as their new video sees real people reading real conversations between HIV-positive and HIV-negative people on Grindr. While the conversations start off light-hearted with some typical Grindr sex talk, the mood quickly swings once the app users begin to discover that the one they're talking to is living with HIV.

