Stars of Stanford Medicine: Working t...

Stars of Stanford Medicine: Working to end global health disparities

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Stanford

Hodgkinson , PhD, conducts research on HIV/AIDS and was involved in the establishment of the Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology School of Medicine, the first medical school in his home of Kakamega, Kenya. I caught up with Hodgkinson, a third-year medical student, to learn more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stanford.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's Surgeon General Pick Built Reputation F... 4 hr Trump is plain grate 5
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) Wed Candylady 2,292
romancie Wed cowboys81 1
why is it so hard to find muslims with hiv/aids? (Dec '12) Jul 3 tawba nasouh 203
Do u need meds?? I have isentress and truvada Jun 25 seabreezebaby 3
hiv/aids chat room (May '13) Jun 23 Man 28
HIV positive man looking for heterosexual posit... (Jul '15) Jun 22 Paula 18
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,003 • Total comments across all topics: 282,291,232

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC