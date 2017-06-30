SKN Conducts Free Rapid Testing For R...

SKN Conducts Free Rapid Testing For Regional HIV Testing Day

St Kitts and Nevis : Friday was Regional Testing Day for HIV and on St. Kitts the event was marked with free rapid HIV testing at the Independence Square. St. Kitts and Nevis had several events for the tenth anniversary of HIV Regional Testing Day which is celebrated across the Caribbean, advocating for citizens to know their HIV status.

