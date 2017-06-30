SKN Conducts Free Rapid Testing For Regional HIV Testing Day
St Kitts and Nevis : Friday was Regional Testing Day for HIV and on St. Kitts the event was marked with free rapid HIV testing at the Independence Square. St. Kitts and Nevis had several events for the tenth anniversary of HIV Regional Testing Day which is celebrated across the Caribbean, advocating for citizens to know their HIV status.
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Jun 25
|seabreezebaby
|2,291
|Do u need meds?? I have isentress and truvada
|Jun 25
|seabreezebaby
|3
|hiv/aids chat room (May '13)
|Jun 23
|Man
|28
|HIV positive man looking for heterosexual posit... (Jul '15)
|Jun 22
|Paula
|18
|Top 6 HIV Dating Sites Reviews
|Jun 14
|alexa8
|1
|why is it so hard to find muslims with hiv/aids? (Dec '12)
|Jun 1
|Abdullah
|201
|HIV Scare Story for Those Worried (Jun '14)
|May '17
|Mike76502
|49
