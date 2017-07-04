San Pedro participates in Regional HI...

San Pedro participates in Regional HIV Testing Day

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: San Pedro Sun

Several organizations in San Pedro gathered at the San Pedro Lions Den to host a "Regional HIV Testing Day" health fair on Friday, June 30th. From 9AM to 3PM, the National AIDS Commission , the San Pedro AIDS Commission, Projects Abroad Belize, Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II, and the National Drug Abuse Control Council welcomed all community members, offering free glucose and rapid HIV testing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Pedro Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
romancie 12 hr cowboys81 1
why is it so hard to find muslims with hiv/aids? (Dec '12) Mon tawba nasouh 203
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) Jun 25 seabreezebaby 2,291
Do u need meds?? I have isentress and truvada Jun 25 seabreezebaby 3
hiv/aids chat room (May '13) Jun 23 Man 28
HIV positive man looking for heterosexual posit... (Jul '15) Jun 22 Paula 18
Top 6 HIV Dating Sites Reviews Jun 14 alexa8 1
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,702 • Total comments across all topics: 282,256,210

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC