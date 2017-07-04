San Pedro participates in Regional HIV Testing Day

Several organizations in San Pedro gathered at the San Pedro Lions Den to host a "Regional HIV Testing Day" health fair on Friday, June 30th. From 9AM to 3PM, the National AIDS Commission , the San Pedro AIDS Commission, Projects Abroad Belize, Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II, and the National Drug Abuse Control Council welcomed all community members, offering free glucose and rapid HIV testing.

