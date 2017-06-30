Repealing Obamacare Will Devastate Ef...

Repealing Obamacare Will Devastate Efforts to Stop HIV

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Advocate

Republicans in Congress came close this past week to repealing the Affordable Care Act and in the process rolling back two decades of progress in the fight against HIV that could result in the deaths of thousands. The Senate's so-called Better Care Reconciliation Act, which Republican senators dishonestly label as a health care bill, would provide enormous tax cuts for the wealthy, rip health coverage away from millions of Americans, and dramatically increase costs for worse health insurance options.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's Surgeon General Pick Built Reputation F... 4 hr Linda Bledsoe 1
romancie 18 hr cowboys81 1
why is it so hard to find muslims with hiv/aids? (Dec '12) Mon tawba nasouh 203
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) Jun 25 seabreezebaby 2,291
Do u need meds?? I have isentress and truvada Jun 25 seabreezebaby 3
hiv/aids chat room (May '13) Jun 23 Man 28
HIV positive man looking for heterosexual posit... (Jul '15) Jun 22 Paula 18
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,906 • Total comments across all topics: 282,261,733

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC