Repealing Obamacare Will Devastate Efforts to Stop HIV

Republicans in Congress came close this past week to repealing the Affordable Care Act and in the process rolling back two decades of progress in the fight against HIV that could result in the deaths of thousands. The Senate's so-called Better Care Reconciliation Act, which Republican senators dishonestly label as a health care bill, would provide enormous tax cuts for the wealthy, rip health coverage away from millions of Americans, and dramatically increase costs for worse health insurance options.

