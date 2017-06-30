Poor attitude of health professionals...

Poor attitude of health professionals affects patients' rights - Mukaila

Read more: GhanaWeb

Mr Adamu Mukaila, Civil Society Advisor of SEND Ghana, has said that poor attitude of health professionals contributes to some patients being maltreated and disregarded of their rights in the country. He explained that discrimination and stigmatization against vulnerable groups including KPs, women, and youth, weak capacity of CSOs and CBOs to demand accountability for quality service delivery, lack of awareness on Patients' Rights contributed to the abuse of rights of some patients.

Chicago, IL

