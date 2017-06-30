Poor attitude of health professionals affects patients' rights - Mukaila
Mr Adamu Mukaila, Civil Society Advisor of SEND Ghana, has said that poor attitude of health professionals contributes to some patients being maltreated and disregarded of their rights in the country. He explained that discrimination and stigmatization against vulnerable groups including KPs, women, and youth, weak capacity of CSOs and CBOs to demand accountability for quality service delivery, lack of awareness on Patients' Rights contributed to the abuse of rights of some patients.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's Surgeon General Pick Built Reputation F...
|1 hr
|Linda Bledsoe
|1
|romancie
|16 hr
|cowboys81
|1
|why is it so hard to find muslims with hiv/aids? (Dec '12)
|Mon
|tawba nasouh
|203
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Jun 25
|seabreezebaby
|2,291
|Do u need meds?? I have isentress and truvada
|Jun 25
|seabreezebaby
|3
|hiv/aids chat room (May '13)
|Jun 23
|Man
|28
|HIV positive man looking for heterosexual posit... (Jul '15)
|Jun 22
|Paula
|18
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC