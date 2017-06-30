Nigeria slow eliminating HIV as women...

Nigeria slow eliminating HIV as women contribute 90% new infections in children

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Vanguard

Between 2010 and 2015, there was scale up of Prevention of Mother-To-Child transmission of HIV, PMTCT, sites in Nigeria from 675 to 7,265. The PMTCT, and elimination of Mother-to-child Transmission, eMTCT, programmes, provide antiretroviral treatment, ART, to HIV-positive pregnant women to stop their infants from acquiring the virus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
romancie 6 hr cowboys81 1
why is it so hard to find muslims with hiv/aids? (Dec '12) Mon tawba nasouh 203
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) Jun 25 seabreezebaby 2,291
Do u need meds?? I have isentress and truvada Jun 25 seabreezebaby 3
hiv/aids chat room (May '13) Jun 23 Man 28
HIV positive man looking for heterosexual posit... (Jul '15) Jun 22 Paula 18
Top 6 HIV Dating Sites Reviews Jun 14 alexa8 1
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Volcano
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,258 • Total comments across all topics: 282,249,683

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC