Nigeria slow eliminating HIV as women contribute 90% new infections in children
Between 2010 and 2015, there was scale up of Prevention of Mother-To-Child transmission of HIV, PMTCT, sites in Nigeria from 675 to 7,265. The PMTCT, and elimination of Mother-to-child Transmission, eMTCT, programmes, provide antiretroviral treatment, ART, to HIV-positive pregnant women to stop their infants from acquiring the virus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|romancie
|6 hr
|cowboys81
|1
|why is it so hard to find muslims with hiv/aids? (Dec '12)
|Mon
|tawba nasouh
|203
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Jun 25
|seabreezebaby
|2,291
|Do u need meds?? I have isentress and truvada
|Jun 25
|seabreezebaby
|3
|hiv/aids chat room (May '13)
|Jun 23
|Man
|28
|HIV positive man looking for heterosexual posit... (Jul '15)
|Jun 22
|Paula
|18
|Top 6 HIV Dating Sites Reviews
|Jun 14
|alexa8
|1
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC