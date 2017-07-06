John Morgan files lawsuit over smokin...

John Morgan files lawsuit over smoking ban in medical marijuana law

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

Orlando attorney John Morgan sued the state Thursday, saying a new law that sets regulations on medical marijuana but also bans smoking it violates the constitutional amendment he fought to get into law. "Today is a day that should not have been necessary, other than the Florida Legislature decided not to do their job," Morgan said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's Surgeon General Pick Built Reputation F... 6 hr free speech mcghee 4
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) 23 hr Candylady 2,292
romancie Wed cowboys81 1
why is it so hard to find muslims with hiv/aids? (Dec '12) Jul 3 tawba nasouh 203
Do u need meds?? I have isentress and truvada Jun 25 seabreezebaby 3
hiv/aids chat room (May '13) Jun 23 Man 28
HIV positive man looking for heterosexual posit... (Jul '15) Jun 22 Paula 18
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,793 • Total comments across all topics: 282,286,787

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC