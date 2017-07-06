John Morgan files lawsuit over smoking ban in medical marijuana law
Orlando attorney John Morgan sued the state Thursday, saying a new law that sets regulations on medical marijuana but also bans smoking it violates the constitutional amendment he fought to get into law. "Today is a day that should not have been necessary, other than the Florida Legislature decided not to do their job," Morgan said.
