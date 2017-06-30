'Forgotten Ones': Report Examines Challenges For Aging Latinos With HIV
The Latino Commission on AIDS and the Hispanic Health Network released a report on Wednesday entitled "Olvidados," which means "Forgotten Ones" in English. It delves into the interlocking factors that make this segment of the population more vulnerable to HIV/AIDS, including language barriers, sexual orientation, and access to quality healthcare.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's Surgeon General Pick Built Reputation F...
|1 hr
|free speech mcghee
|4
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|18 hr
|Candylady
|2,292
|romancie
|Wed
|cowboys81
|1
|why is it so hard to find muslims with hiv/aids? (Dec '12)
|Mon
|tawba nasouh
|203
|Do u need meds?? I have isentress and truvada
|Jun 25
|seabreezebaby
|3
|hiv/aids chat room (May '13)
|Jun 23
|Man
|28
|HIV positive man looking for heterosexual posit... (Jul '15)
|Jun 22
|Paula
|18
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC