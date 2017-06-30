'Forgotten Ones': Report Examines Cha...

'Forgotten Ones': Report Examines Challenges For Aging Latinos With HIV

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: MSNBC

The Latino Commission on AIDS and the Hispanic Health Network released a report on Wednesday entitled "Olvidados," which means "Forgotten Ones" in English. It delves into the interlocking factors that make this segment of the population more vulnerable to HIV/AIDS, including language barriers, sexual orientation, and access to quality healthcare.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's Surgeon General Pick Built Reputation F... 1 hr free speech mcghee 4
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) 18 hr Candylady 2,292
romancie Wed cowboys81 1
why is it so hard to find muslims with hiv/aids? (Dec '12) Mon tawba nasouh 203
Do u need meds?? I have isentress and truvada Jun 25 seabreezebaby 3
hiv/aids chat room (May '13) Jun 23 Man 28
HIV positive man looking for heterosexual posit... (Jul '15) Jun 22 Paula 18
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,240 • Total comments across all topics: 282,281,613

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC