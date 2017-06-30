Florida Enacts Law to Implement Provisions of its Medical Marijuana...
Executive Summary : Recently, Florida Governor Rick Scott signed into law a bill intended to implement provisions of the medical marijuana constitutional amendment that was approved by Florida voters last November . The new law addresses and preserves important employer rights regarding drug-free workplace policies generally, but it leaves unanswered a number of significant questions that may ultimately end up needing to be resolved by courts.
