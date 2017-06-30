Fight against modern-day slavery needs humanity beyond borders
Matthew Friedman says the US State Department's latest Trafficking in Persons report underlines how the world is failing to have an impact on this transnational crime against humanity, and says a collective, cross-border front is the answer The US State Department's annual Trafficking in Persons report was recently released in Washington. For 17 years, this report has offered an important summary of country-by-country responses to the trafficking issue globally.
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|why is it so hard to find muslims with hiv/aids? (Dec '12)
|Mon
|tawba nasouh
|203
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Jun 25
|seabreezebaby
|2,291
|Do u need meds?? I have isentress and truvada
|Jun 25
|seabreezebaby
|3
|hiv/aids chat room (May '13)
|Jun 23
|Man
|28
|HIV positive man looking for heterosexual posit... (Jul '15)
|Jun 22
|Paula
|18
|Top 6 HIV Dating Sites Reviews
|Jun 14
|alexa8
|1
|HIV Scare Story for Those Worried (Jun '14)
|May '17
|Mike76502
|49
