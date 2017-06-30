Fight against modern-day slavery need...

Fight against modern-day slavery needs humanity beyond borders

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

Matthew Friedman says the US State Department's latest Trafficking in Persons report underlines how the world is failing to have an impact on this transnational crime against humanity, and says a collective, cross-border front is the answer The US State Department's annual Trafficking in Persons report was recently released in Washington. For 17 years, this report has offered an important summary of country-by-country responses to the trafficking issue globally.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
why is it so hard to find muslims with hiv/aids? (Dec '12) Mon tawba nasouh 203
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) Jun 25 seabreezebaby 2,291
Do u need meds?? I have isentress and truvada Jun 25 seabreezebaby 3
hiv/aids chat room (May '13) Jun 23 Man 28
HIV positive man looking for heterosexual posit... (Jul '15) Jun 22 Paula 18
Top 6 HIV Dating Sites Reviews Jun 14 alexa8 1
HIV Scare Story for Those Worried (Jun '14) May '17 Mike76502 49
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Pakistan
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,886 • Total comments across all topics: 282,241,897

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC