European Parliament calls for PrEP to be distributed across Europe

Pre-exposure prophylaxis, known as PrEP, is an anti-retroviral drug taken by HIV-negative people which, if used consistently, can help to reduce the risk of contracting the virus by more that 90%. On Wednesday 5 July, a resolution was passed which would see the HIV-preventative drug made widely available across Europe and also combat stigma by promoting education about the disease.

