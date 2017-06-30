European Parliament calls for PrEP to be distributed across Europe
Pre-exposure prophylaxis, known as PrEP, is an anti-retroviral drug taken by HIV-negative people which, if used consistently, can help to reduce the risk of contracting the virus by more that 90%. On Wednesday 5 July, a resolution was passed which would see the HIV-preventative drug made widely available across Europe and also combat stigma by promoting education about the disease.
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'The PrEP Project' Reminds Us It's OK to Laugh ...
|6 min
|Melvin
|2
|Trump's Surgeon General Pick Built Reputation F...
|1 hr
|Frogface Kate
|6
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Wed
|Candylady
|2,292
|romancie
|Wed
|cowboys81
|1
|why is it so hard to find muslims with hiv/aids? (Dec '12)
|Jul 3
|tawba nasouh
|203
|Do u need meds?? I have isentress and truvada
|Jun 25
|seabreezebaby
|3
|hiv/aids chat room (May '13)
|Jun 23
|Man
|28
