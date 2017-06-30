European Parliament calls for PrEP to...

European Parliament calls for PrEP to be distributed across Europe

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Gay Times

Pre-exposure prophylaxis, known as PrEP, is an anti-retroviral drug taken by HIV-negative people which, if used consistently, can help to reduce the risk of contracting the virus by more that 90%. On Wednesday 5 July, a resolution was passed which would see the HIV-preventative drug made widely available across Europe and also combat stigma by promoting education about the disease.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gay Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'The PrEP Project' Reminds Us It's OK to Laugh ... 6 min Melvin 2
News Trump's Surgeon General Pick Built Reputation F... 1 hr Frogface Kate 6
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) Wed Candylady 2,292
romancie Wed cowboys81 1
why is it so hard to find muslims with hiv/aids? (Dec '12) Jul 3 tawba nasouh 203
Do u need meds?? I have isentress and truvada Jun 25 seabreezebaby 3
hiv/aids chat room (May '13) Jun 23 Man 28
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Sudan
  4. North Korea
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,710 • Total comments across all topics: 282,298,911

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC