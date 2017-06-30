At-Risk Alcohol Use Predicts Lower Ad...

At-Risk Alcohol Use Predicts Lower Adherence to Antiretroviral Therapy among Persons with HIV/AIDS

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: Newswise

Advancements in antiretroviral therapy have allowed people living with HIV/AIDS to maintain a quality of life similar to those without HIV infection. Medication adherence is key, however, as non-adherence to ART can lead to poorer HIV suppression, decreased CD4 cell count, and an increased risk for antiretroviral drug resistance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) 6 hr Candylady 2,292
News Trump's Surgeon General Pick Built Reputation F... 7 hr Where is the Lead... 2
romancie Wed cowboys81 1
why is it so hard to find muslims with hiv/aids? (Dec '12) Mon tawba nasouh 203
Do u need meds?? I have isentress and truvada Jun 25 seabreezebaby 3
hiv/aids chat room (May '13) Jun 23 Man 28
HIV positive man looking for heterosexual posit... (Jul '15) Jun 22 Paula 18
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,641 • Total comments across all topics: 282,270,505

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC