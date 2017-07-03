A host of celebrities turn out for annual amfAR charity bash in Paris
Models, bloggers, fashion influencers and actors were all present for the amfAR charity bash on Sunday for the third annual dinner in Paris during Couture Week to benefit the Foundation's AIDS research programs. Rough cut ROUGH CUT.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|why is it so hard to find muslims with hiv/aids? (Dec '12)
|Mon
|tawba nasouh
|203
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Jun 25
|seabreezebaby
|2,291
|Do u need meds?? I have isentress and truvada
|Jun 25
|seabreezebaby
|3
|hiv/aids chat room (May '13)
|Jun 23
|Man
|28
|HIV positive man looking for heterosexual posit... (Jul '15)
|Jun 22
|Paula
|18
|Top 6 HIV Dating Sites Reviews
|Jun 14
|alexa8
|1
|HIV Scare Story for Those Worried (Jun '14)
|May '17
|Mike76502
|49
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC