World's Most Effective HIV Drug Rolled Out In Africa In Generic Version
A generic version of dolutegravir , the drug of choice for the last two years for people living with HIV in high-income countries, is now available in Africa. On 28 June, the government of Kenya and drug pricing and innovation mechanism Unitaid unveiled the new first-line drug in an effort to accelerate access to better antiretroviral drugs for her people living with HIV.
