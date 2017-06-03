Woman sues after she was wrongly diagnosed with HIV as a child

Suthida Saengsumat is suing the Thai Ministry of Public Health after she was wrongly diagnosed as HIV-positive at eight-years-old A woman who was wrongly diagnosed as HIV-positive as a child is now suing the Thai Ministry of Public Health for an alleged ruined childhood. Suthida Saengsumat, from the Roi-et province in Thailand, claims she was rejected by fellow school pupils because of her supposed condition.

