Withdraw irrational fixed dose combos from med scheme: JSA
JAIPUR: Jan Swasthya Abhiyan , in a letter to Union minister for chemicals and fertilizers Ananth Kumar , has drawn attention to the "unscientific fixed dose combinations promoted under the Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana. In a letter on Thursday, JSA said the scheme operated by the department of pharmaceuticals, which falls under the ministry of chemicals of fertilizers, has about 90 FDCs that are unscientific.
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|4 hr
|Bossy2980
|2,290
|Do u need meds?? I have isentress and truvada
|Jun 5
|longbeachkidd
|2
|why is it so hard to find muslims with hiv/aids? (Dec '12)
|Jun 1
|Abdullah
|201
|HIV Scare Story for Those Worried (Jun '14)
|May 29
|Mike76502
|49
|AIDS Walk New York and Gay Men's Health Crisis:...
|May 24
|Ben Ever
|20
|All symptoms of HIV after oral sex (Jan '16)
|May 22
|Picpic
|3
|HIV and the law (long, but please read) (Jan '08)
|May '17
|WestTexas Sweethe...
|33
