Why the South still has such high HIV...

Why the South still has such high HIV rates

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

Increased funding, targeted prevention efforts and better treatment have helped to slow down the HIV epidemic in the United States. The number of new HIV-positive cases has decreased significantly, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , with the number of new HIV diagnoses declining by 19 percent from 2005 to 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) Jun 9 Bossy2980 2,288
Do u need meds?? I have isentress and truvada Jun 5 longbeachkidd 2
why is it so hard to find muslims with hiv/aids? (Dec '12) Jun 1 Abdullah 201
HIV Scare Story for Those Worried (Jun '14) May 29 Mike76502 49
News AIDS Walk New York and Gay Men's Health Crisis:... May 24 Ben Ever 20
All symptoms of HIV after oral sex (Jan '16) May 22 Picpic 3
HIV and the law (long, but please read) (Jan '08) May '17 WestTexas Sweethe... 33
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,636 • Total comments across all topics: 281,738,813

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC