Viral Rebound Chance Is Low for Those on Successful HIV Treatment

People who start antiretroviral treatment for HIV and reach an undetectable viral load within nine months have a low chance of experiencing a viral load greater than 200, considered a viral rebound. The new analysis that reached this conclusion included in its definition of viral rebound an HIV treatment interruption of a month or longer as well as those viral loads above 200 that occur when someone is still on ARVs.

