Victory! Federal Court Dismisses Whistleblower Claims Against AHF;...

In a resounding victory for AIDS Healthcare Foundation , a federal court in Florida has dismissed claims in a whistleblower lawsuit brought by three former AHF employees who challenged AHF's pro-active and successful approach to finding and linking HIV-positive individuals in Florida to lifesaving medical care and treatment with unfounded allegations about the legality of AHF's model of HIV testing and linkage. The Court, the Department of Justice and three U.S. Attorneys in South Florida also suggested in its ruling and pleadings that AHF's model of HIV testing and linkage is even a preferred model, or one encouraged under the Ryan White Program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.