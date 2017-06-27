Venezuela's latest deadly plight: AIDS Venezuela's AIDS treatment program was once admired around the world. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2tRVWGj Security forces spray demonstrators with water canons during an anti-government protest demanding Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro open a humanitarian corridor for the delivery of medicine and food aid, in Caracas, Venezuela, on May 22, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.