Vancity's Ryan McKinley, the Lazy Gourmet's Kevin Mazzone and TD's Grant Minish chaired CANFAR's ina

Vancity's Ryan McKinley, the Lazy Gourmet's Kevin Mazzone and TD's Grant Minish chaired CANFAR's inaugural West Coast fundraiser. Kyle Winters, CANFAR president and chief operating officer, and Dr. Helene Cote, a member of CANFAR's Scientific Advisory Committee, shared research efforts to eradicate HIV/AIDS.
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top 6 HIV Dating Sites Reviews
|11 hr
|alexa8
|1
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Jun 9
|Bossy2980
|2,288
|Do u need meds?? I have isentress and truvada
|Jun 5
|longbeachkidd
|2
|why is it so hard to find muslims with hiv/aids? (Dec '12)
|Jun 1
|Abdullah
|201
|HIV Scare Story for Those Worried (Jun '14)
|May 29
|Mike76502
|49
|AIDS Walk New York and Gay Men's Health Crisis:...
|May 24
|Ben Ever
|20
|All symptoms of HIV after oral sex (Jan '16)
|May 22
|Picpic
|3
