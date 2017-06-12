Vancity's Ryan McKinley, the Lazy Gourmet's Kevin Mazzone and TD's Grant Minish chaired CANFAR's ina

Vancity's Ryan McKinley, the Lazy Gourmet's Kevin Mazzone and TD's Grant Minish chaired CANFAR's inaugural West Coast fundraiser. Kyle Winters, CANFAR president and chief operating officer, and Dr. Helene Cote, a member of CANFAR's Scientific Advisory Committee, shared research efforts to eradicate HIV/AIDS.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vancouver Courier.